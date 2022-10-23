Final Score: Broncos lay offensive egg again in 16-9 home loss to Jets

The Denver Broncos offense looked every bit as bad under Brett Rypien as it did under Russell Wilson, except the offense overall played a cleaner game. Fewer penalties and drops, but 9 points. What kind of game plan has your backup quarterback throwing the ball 44 times too? It seems like Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is a big part of the problem and I wouldn’t be surprised if this team is looking for a new coach in January.

New York Jets win 16-9. Broncos fall to 2-5.

First Quarter

The Broncos defense completely dominated the Jets offense throughout the entire first quarter. They forced three three-and-outs, but there was one play in the entire quarter that Denver didn’t dominate the Jets and it was this 62-yard touchdown run from rookie running back Breece Hall.

Wow, #Jets rookie Breece Hall just keeps making plays.



62-yard touchdown!

Brett Rypien and the Broncos offense responded well to this play with a 13-play, 75 yard drive of their own. The running game began to click and the drive was capped by a 2-yard plunge from Latavius Murray. A bad snap and handle would lead to a missed extra point from Brandon McManus, but the touchdown kept the game close at hand.

Jets 7, Broncos 6. Full first quarter recap.

Second Quarter

The second quarter belonged the Broncos both offensively and defensively. The Jets offense was completely shut down throughout, but a long field goal miss by McManus would give them a chance to flip field position. However, from their own one-yard line, Brett Rypien made a good pass to Greg Dulcich to get some breathing room then fired a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy for a 45-yard gain.

That drive would ultimately stall just outside of the red zone, but McManus was able to boot the 44-yard field goal through to put Denver in front for the first time in the game. The Jets would wake up during a two-minute drill to get their only offensive output in the quarter during that late drive that was capped with a 45-yard field goal to retake the lead at halftime.

Jets 10, Broncos 9. Full second quarter recap.

Third Quarter

The third quarter was just like all of the other third quarters the Broncos have had this season.

Jets 10, Broncos 9. Full third quarter recap.

Fourth Quarter

A Brett Rypien interception late in the third quarter set the Jets up with nice field position and looked poised to potentially convert it into a touchdown. However, the Broncos defense came up big on a third and one to force the field goal. New York did extend their lead to four, though, with that field goal.

Jets 13, Broncos 9.

The Broncos offense came out and predictably went three and out, giving the Jets a chance to extend their lead. They ate up a good chunk of the the clock bringing the fourth quarter down to just four and a half minutes left in the game to kick another field goal.

Jets 16, Broncos 9.

Thankfully, the Broncos did not send another game to overtime where they would lose in heartbreaking fashion again. It appears it doesn’t matter who is quarterbacking Nathaniel Hackett’s system - the offense lays and egg regardless.

There is no end in sight for the Broncos horrific run since 2017. They have won 32 games since 2017. Meanwhile, the Broncos Super Bowl 32 winning team they honored today won 33 games in two seasons in 1997 and 1998.

2-5 and searching for a soul.