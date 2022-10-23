Broncos RB Mike Boone ruled OUT of Jets game with ankle injury

Update: Mike Boone ruled out with an ankle injury to start the second half.

Original Story: The Denver Broncos run game has been clicking against the New York Jets, but their backfield took a hit in the second quarter when Mike Boone limped off with an apparent ankle injury. He has been ruled questionable to return.

Mike Boone has ankle injury. Questionable to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 23, 2022

Boone was leading all Broncos’ running backs with 4 carries for 23 yards for 5.8 yards per carry. Melvin Gordon had 22 yards on 8 carries for 2.8 yards per carry and Latavius Murray had 16 yards on 5 carries for 3.2 yards per carry and that one touchdown. Despite the low yards per carry, the run game has helped the Broncos offense sustain drives with Brett Rypien under center.

We’ll update this post in the second half if Boone’s status changes. The ‘questionable’ label is just a precursor to being downgraded to out or suddenly back in the game. They probably make that determination at halftime, so stay tuned.