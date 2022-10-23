Baron Browning has been ruled OUT of Jets game with hip injury

The Denver Broncos have another injury to their starting roster. Baron Browning was ruled out with a hip injury in the third quarter of the game against the New York Jets. The hits keep on coming.

OLB Baron Browning is OUT with a hip injury. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 23, 2022

Browning is playing for Randy Gregory who is on injured reserve still. Rookie second-round pick Nik Bonitto came in for Browning during the third quarter and picked up his first sack of his career splitting the sack with Mike Purcell. The sack would lead to another punt for the Jets.

Denver already ranks as the most injured team in the NFL through six games, so this figures to continue putting them out in front. In a tight one-point game, losing Browning is going to be a massive blow for Denver as they fight for a win at home against the Jets. It’ll be on Bonitto to set the edge and generate the pressure on Zach Wilson in the final part of the game.