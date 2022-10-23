There isn’t much left to say at this point.

Seven games into the 2022 season and it’s still the same old crap from the last six years.

The latest version of the horror show that will never end is the Denver Broncos 16-9 loss to the New York Jets. I’d say this showing was offensive, but that would be more offense than those suffering through this game would have seen.

Hey, at least the Broncos didn’t commit 10 penalties again.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

After a game like this, I’m not sure anyone should be a winner. But a few deserve to be on the list, I guess.

Damarri Mathis

After a rough game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, major kudos to the rookie cornerback for bouncing back. Mathis didn’t get beat or commit any defensive pass interference penalties. He finished with four tackles, three solo.

Dre’Mont Jones

The Denver defensive lineman helped the front get consistent pressure on the Jets. Jones finished with three tackles (two solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

The Broncos defense

Once again, this unit did its job and got absolutely nothing for it. Denver didn’t give anything to the New York offense. Such a shame for one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Jerry Jeudy

The Broncos receiver finished with 7 catches for 96 yards. At the very least, what the team could get for him in a trade may get a bump from this game.

Greg Dulcich

The rookie tight end is now one of the focal points of the offense. Dulcich had five catches for 51 yards.

With every Denver loss, the smiles grow in the northwest.

Losers

So …. I don’t think Russell Wilson is the problem — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 23, 2022

Nathaniel (absolutely cannot) Hackett

Another week, more evidence this guy has no idea what he’s doing. It’s also clear this isn’t a Russell Wilson problem. It’s now a matter of when the Broncos move on from this guy, not if.

George Paton

Hackett didn’t hire himself, and Paton is the guy who made the ultimate decision. This falls squarely on the back of the Denver general manager.

Justin Outten

I literally have no idea what this guy does, but it’s clearly not working.

Brett Rypien

In a game in which the offense absolutely could not turn the ball over, Rypien threw a costly interception. He also made some highly questionable decisions on his throws.

Brandon McManus

He missed an extra point (not his fault) and another field goal.

Broncos offense

This offense is just brutal and even tougher to watch. There’s literally nothing this offense does well. Who cares how many yards the unit had or first downs? Those are empty stats when the offense continues the theme of being unable to score points. And that ties directly back to Hackett, his playcalling and this system.

The Broncos

For the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl XXXII team, this is what the franchise throws out. This is also the second-straight year that Mike Shanahan has been part of a celebration that turned into a disgraceful showing.

Joe Ellis

The stank of this guy’s tenure is still present and accounted for. As the “leader of the organization” before the sale to Rob Walton, he’s directly responsible for this continued embarrassment of a franchise. The season cannot end soon enough to get this guy as far away from the Broncos as possible.