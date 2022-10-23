London will get two teams on four-game losing streaks with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars both standing at 2-5 with their seasons on the ropes. Denver has had the defense, but not the offense while Jacksonville seems to have neither at times. It should be a game for the ages.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open four-point underdogs to the Jaguars in Week 8. The over/under for this game stands at 40.0.

Broncos vs. Jaguars betting odds

Denver Broncos (2-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 7:30 A.M. Mile High time

Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

ATS Betting Lines: Jacksonville +4

Moneyline Odds: Denver +155 / Jacksonville -180

Over/Under: 40.0

Frankly, I don’t see how the Jaguars could be favored here. They have looked absolutely atrocious on defense and on offense at times. At least the Broncos have a reliable defense they can count on week in and week out. While technically a home game for Jacksonville, the game is actually being played on neutral grounds in London, England.

While I think Denver can win this game, I can’t reasonable say whether they will win anything every again with Nathaniel Hackett calling the plays. The one certainty is that it’ll likely be another low-scoring affair and that means a +4 for Jacksonville looks a bit perilous to me. Then again, the Broncos offense looks a bit perilous to me. Bet at your own risk on this one!

What do you think Broncos Country?