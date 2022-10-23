Broncos’ Twitter eviscerates team, coach for hugely disappointing loss

It’s telling that when you look at the Broncos’ Twitter account after halftime, there are only five total tweets - two are score updates (end of third quarter and the final); one is an injury update and JUST TWO feature highlights.

And just two offensive highlights feels about right.

But Broncos Country is not thinking about highlights. It’s thinking torches.

And once again, the head coach is getting eviscerated for his play calling.

Nathaniel Hackett calls plays as though 3rd & 7 is the desired outcome — Nate Kreckman (@NateKreckman) October 23, 2022

Broncos fans watching Nathaniel Hackett’s play calling pic.twitter.com/MVEYwt1Eok — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 23, 2022

Broncos need 1, Hackett calls a pass play



Broncos need 3, Hackett calls a shot play



Broncos need 10, hail mary??



17 or less points in all but one game. Offense is a league-wide embarrassment. — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) October 23, 2022

Listen, Russell Wilson has not been good this season. But today is more proof the problem is Hackett / Outten. Just brutal to watch. #BroncosCountry — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) October 23, 2022

And on every 1st and 10...



Run up the middle. https://t.co/r1NplHqdnV — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 23, 2022

Feels like Hackett's decision-making has no rhyme or reason to it sometimes. Kick a 56-yarder on a windy day, then punt instead of kicking one in perfect weather. QB sneak on 4th and 1 then punt it on 4th and 1. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 23, 2022

When Hackett got to the podium for his post-game presser, he was fiery and defensive.

Asked about whether he’d consider giving up play calling to give him some relief, he said they always look at everything, including at his own role in the losses.

But the coach doesn’t see himself as the problem.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” he said.

We’re sick of hearing it. https://t.co/z9TazbAB5o — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) October 24, 2022

Hackett may feel like he’s a broken record saying the same things, but probably not nearly as much as the Broncos’ defense feels like it keeps winning the games but the offense can’t pull it together.

Brett Rypien after the Broncos' 16-9 loss to the Jets:



"When your defense is playing as well as our defense is, you shouldn’t be losing games. That’s just point-blank, period, a fact." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 24, 2022

Broncos defense has held opponents to 19 points or fewer 6 times this year and won 2 of those games. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 23, 2022

The @Broncos defense ALWAYS gives them a chance to win. They are 4th in Points Per Game given up and allow touchdowns on only 27% of Red Zone drives, which is the BEST IN THE NFL. Patrick Surtain II has been SENSATIONAL leading a pass defense with more Ints than Pass TD allowed. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 23, 2022

The Broncos have now lost four games in which their defense has allowed less than 20 points.



Truly unbelievable. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 23, 2022

Despite few highlights on the field, there was still the Super Bowl 32 team to celebrate...and a few other important past players.

The 1997 and 1998 #Broncos still have more wins (33) in two seasons than this franchise has had in the last 5 and a half seasons (32). #WinningTradition — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 23, 2022