Broncos’ Twitter eviscerates team, coach for hugely disappointing loss

Four losses in a row and only scoring nine points is not going over well.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann Updated
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

It’s telling that when you look at the Broncos’ Twitter account after halftime, there are only five total tweets - two are score updates (end of third quarter and the final); one is an injury update and JUST TWO feature highlights.

And just two offensive highlights feels about right.

But Broncos Country is not thinking about highlights. It’s thinking torches.

And once again, the head coach is getting eviscerated for his play calling.

When Hackett got to the podium for his post-game presser, he was fiery and defensive.

Asked about whether he’d consider giving up play calling to give him some relief, he said they always look at everything, including at his own role in the losses.

But the coach doesn’t see himself as the problem.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” he said.

Hackett may feel like he’s a broken record saying the same things, but probably not nearly as much as the Broncos’ defense feels like it keeps winning the games but the offense can’t pull it together.

Despite few highlights on the field, there was still the Super Bowl 32 team to celebrate...and a few other important past players.

