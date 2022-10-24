Scenes from the Broncos 16-9 home defeat to the Jets

The Denver Broncos were excruciating to watch on offense again in Week 7. They scored early in a game - again - only to completely flop the rest of the game on their way to their fourth consecutive defeat. The 16-9 loss to the New York Jets was made even worse by another strong defensive performance. A defense that has given up just seven total touchdowns all season, yet the team is sitting at 2-5 due to the offensive ineptitude.

Don’t bet on Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett changing anything. He stated again after the game that they have to figure this out and we can assume they won’t since they haven’t yet. They are underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 in London and they have a bye week after. Changes could happen after that game if they are going to happen at all.

Above were all the best photos from the game on Sunday. There were some fun moments despite the disappointing way the game ended. This team is closer than we realize, but it also looks like they won’t be going anywhere with Hackett at the helm.