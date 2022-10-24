Let’s talk about Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett

“I’m sick being up here and saying the same things...we [have] to get it in [to the end zone].”

How do you think we feel, dude?

Let’s be honest here, coach. We are sick of it too, but the difference is that we aren’t paid millions of dollars to hear you do it. If you’re sick of it, change it or move along. After 7 weeks the Denver Broncos are in full-blown decline, which, after the recent seasons we have had, is a feat in and of itself. To sit at 100-cumulative points at this point in the season is inexcusable.

When ‘Rocky Mountain Thunder’ refers to the shower of boos that are now hallmarks of every home Broncos game, it’s time to make some changes. When the Broncos involuntarily take the 3rd quarter off in every game, it’s time to make some changes. When it’s 3rd and short and you’re feeling that shotgun formation itch, forget changes - you’re a legit doofus who doesn’t get it.

Hackett will likely make it to London, but it’s only because of where the bye week falls. I mean, to pull a head coach before then would be damaging. Wait, would the Broncos be able to score more than 9-points? When literally anyone is a better option than who you have, why wait?

Hackett is sick of standing up there saying the same things. No kidding, bud. The sooner it’s someone else up there saying different things, the better. It’s up to the Broncos to decide how much more pain they want to inflict upon their fans. We have seen enough. The 2022 hope ship has all but sunk, it’s time to throw the captain overboard.

Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss

In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. “I think we'll always look at everything,” Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they've done just eight times in seven games.

“I'm sick of being up here saying the same thing over and over again,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “The opportunities are there. At some point we have to take it; there's no excuses.

