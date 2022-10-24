Broncos sign RB Marlon Mack from 49ers practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Marlon Mack from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Monday. He’s been added to the team’s active roster and will travel with them to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. This signing likely doesn’t bode well for Mike Boone’s ankle injury.

RB Marlon Mack flew from San Francisco to Denver last night so he could sign from the 49ers’ practice squad to the Broncos’ active roster and then fly to London today with his new team to play the Jaguars on Sunday. His agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord confirmed the signing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Mack, 26, is a six-year NFL veteran and former fourth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a brief explosive period with the Colts during the 2018-19 seasons where he piled up 1,999 yards on 442 carries and 17 touchdowns over that two year span. Since then, however, he has appeared in just a handful of games.

If the injury to Boone is significant, then we could see him moved to injured reserve here before the team moves on to London. Boone was Denver’s best rusher on Sunday in terms of yards per carry and just another blow to a team already one of the NFL’s most injured.