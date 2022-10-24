Hackett fails to take responsibility for Broncos clown show

“The opportunities are there.”

No. No, they are not. In any conceivable fashion, that is not even remotely true.

Hackett is trying to convince himself that his Denver Broncos clown show is in fact not a clown show, and it’s just making him look more foolish. Though to be fair, his offense's ineptness and playcalling do a damn fine job.

You wonder if Hackett is even watching the games, but he admitted on Sunday that he’s not.

No, really.

When Hackett was asked if he saw the K’Waun Williams defensive pass interference ...

“I did not get to see it. I was getting ready for the next drive. I heard everybody screaming and yelling though. So I’ll be able to check that on tape and see how it was.”

We know how well Hackett watching tape plays out for the Broncos. And preparing for their next offensive drive.

But that highlights another problem for this guy. How is the head coach supposed to manage the game when he’s not bothering to watch his defense? But I digress.

Back to the point of “the opportunities are there” nonsense.

In the third quarter this season, Denver has 5 points. Two of them came from a safety.

In the last three games, the Broncos have scored 6 points in the second half.

As Andrew Mason points out, in the first seven games, Denver has scored 100 points. That’s the lowest point total through seven games since 1992 (also 100 points). In fact, the only time the Broncos have scored fewer points at this point in a season is the 91-point output in 1966.

And this Denver offense has scored just eight touchdowns. That is the fewest in Broncos’ history.

But, sure, the opportunities are there.

This is not working.

And there is absolutely no evidence that this will get fixed.

When asked if Hackett would consider surrendering playcalling, he was once again trying to convince himself this isn’t a clown show.

“I think we’ll always look at everything,” Hackett said to the media. “I always look at myself, first and foremost. If there’s something that we all agree that I might hold the team back or anything like that, sure. I don’t think that’s the case. I think there are plays to be had there. I think we have been in and out of the huddle. Everything with communication has been really good. But we’ll look at everything. We’ll always look at everything to try to improve and help this offense.”

Translation: It’s not me. It’s the players.

According to Hackett, he’s doing his job. His offensive staff is doing its job. It’s the players who aren’t executing and taking advantage of his Bill Walsh-esque playcalling.

Is this guy serious?

Hackett is trying to convince himself this isn’t a clown show and it’s having the opposite effect.

At this point, it’s a matter of when the Broncos move on from Hackett, not if.

Any move that keeps him is delaying the inevitable.

Move Dom Capers to interim head coach and make Klint Kubiak the offensive play caller.

Maybe then the Broncos will actually have opportunities to take advantage of.