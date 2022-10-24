Monday Night Football Week 7: Bears at Patriots - Live Updates

The Chicago Bears are a lot like the Denver Broncos, but a slightly worse version of them. They have the 6th ranked defense and the 31st ranked offense. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are also sporting a 5th ranked defense and a 25th ranked offense. We could be in for quite the boring game here.

Kickoff is set for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, ESPN+ and fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. The spread on this one was too wide for how closely matched these teams actually are. Although, I think the Patriots win this game I do see a closer score here and I definitely took the under.