Report: Broncos linebacker Baron Browning is expected to miss several weeks with a hip injury

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning is expected to miss several weeks with a hip injury. He suffered this injury during the loss to the Jets this past Sunday and now joins a long list of injured Broncos players.

Browning, who has been one of the lone bright spots on this team this year has really emerged as a disruptive pass rusher. His explosion and bend off the edge are almost Von Miller-like and he is a big reason why the Broncos defense has been so damn good this season. So, losing him for any amount of time is going to sting a good bit.

The Broncos' edge depth was considered a strength heading into the season, but now, they are really starting to get thin at the position. Veteran Randy Gregory is on the injured reserve but should be returning in a few weeks. and special teamer and linebacker Aaron Patrick tore his ACL recently and is out for the year. Now, Browning appears to be the next Broncos player heading to the injured reserve.

This opens up an opportunity for second-round pick Nik Bonitto to get more playing time. He has looked good in limited playing this year, so we should see him more now, especially on passing downs. I would expect 2021 seventh-round pick, Jonathon Cooper to get the start in place of Browning with Bonitto mixing in as well.

The Broncos have had some tough injury luck this season and it continues here with Browning who is going to be out for several weeks.