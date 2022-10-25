Broncos one of NFL’s most injured teams... again

Before the Denver Broncos put running back Mike Boone on injured reserve and before they ruled edge rusher Baron Browning and tackle Cam Fleming out with injuries for a few weeks, they ranked near the bottom of the the Banged Up Score or BUS Rankings heading into Week 7.

It seems like this has been a recurring theme for the Broncos in recent years. In fact, the uptick in injuries began right around the time John Elway and company replaced Strength and Conditioning coach Luke Richesson for a local outfit headed by Loren Landow. Not to say its his fault the team can’t stay healthy, since injuries are more of a luck thing than anything. I’m just noticing the bad luck seemed to begin when he took over the job.

Denver has 11 players on injured reserve eating up $50 million in cap space. In 2021, they had 16 players on injured reserve eating up $41 million in cap space. In 2020, they had 14 players on injured reserve eating up $57 million in cap space. The list goes on.

With the vultures circling Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure with the Broncos just seven games in, General Manager George Paton should also be looking at how they can improve the injury onslaught this team suffers every year. Healthy teams win championships. And regardless of coaching staff or players signed, the Denver Broncos can’t stay healthy.

What can the Broncos do to stop being the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL when it comes to injuries? Oh and by the way, the Broncos beat the Chargers on the injury front every single year. The national media doesn’t seem to notice that since the Broncos aren’t very good.