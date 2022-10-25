Broncos vs Jets: The No Bull Review

9 whole points.

That’s all this pathetic offense could muster at home with their backs against the wall and the last vestiges of hope from their fanbase were slipping into the wind.

I spoke last week of how I had some hope that Brett Rypien with his high football IQ, quick passing, and accuracy would be just what this Nathaniel Hackett offense needed.

But not even a quarterback who fits the mold of the hole that Hackett needs his QB peg to fit into could save this tremendously horrid offense.

Last season I laid it on thick about how terrible Pat Shurmur’s offense was and how putrid of a play caller he was. I also freely shared shade left and right at the “quarterbacks” we had at the time.

But the sad truth is that with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock working under Pat Shurmur’s offensive play calling, last year’s offense was far superior to the jank fiesta that is the 2022 Denver Broncos offense.

They suck at run-blocking.

They suck at pass-blocking.

They suck at running the ball.

They suck at catching the ball.

The REALLY suck at scoring touchdowns.

Shout out to Greg Dulcich in his first two NFL games looks like are real weapon at tight end.

That’s all I have to say about the offense other than that Nathaniel Hackett can’t be relieved of his duties soon enough. He was a complete poser who talked a big game and couldn’t back it up.

Defense

Per usual for the Broncos over the past 7 years, the defense did a tremendous job. Up and down, they look like a playoff-quality defense. It makes me sick to think that the talent, coaching, and performance they put on week-to-week is wadded up by the Broncos offense and flushed down the toilet.

Front 7

D.J. Jones is absolutely killing it up front. He had two sacks on the game, 2 TFLs, and multiple pressures. George Paton looks very smart for giving him his extension this offseason.

Our inside linebackers are the one area of the defense that I consistently see that could use upgrades. Both Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith were taking bad angles, looked slow to the ball, and missed tackles that good linebackers make.

Secondary

Part of me wants to talk about how much better our safeties can be, but that’s honestly just being nitty. Both Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson had a couple of plays I thought they could have broken on sooner and made an impact. That being said, they held the other team to 16…that should be good enough.

I will say that I am impressed with the depth we’re seeing from our corners. Both Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams played well overall and weren’t complete liabilities.

Special Teams

The Special Teams unit largely didn’t have an impact (which shouldn’t be a big deal). We didn’t really have many opportunities to return well and neither did the Jets.

Final Thoughts

At the start of a new season, I’m as hopeful and optimistic as any Bronco fan you will find. But as the years add up, I’m sick and tired of watching this team be so completely inept on offense. We don’t even look like a team that could score against most Division I college teams.

So while the Broncos and their media coverage keep pointing out how many fans leave early and act like that’s some classless thing, let me encourage all of you in Broncos Country to exercise your voice however you see fit in regard to this pathetic NFL team. Leave early if they keep playing this way. Heck, I’d encourage you all to not show up at all. Why would you? I can think of at least 30 other things off the top of my head that I’d rather spend 3 hours of my life doing than suffering through watching this team suck.