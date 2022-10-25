 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

By Kyle Thele
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Busy week on the survey front here as the Denver Broncos are in London preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. For this weeks SB Nation Reacts questions, I focused a bit on the trade deadline and also a question that was debated heavily on my twitter timeline earlier this week.

Who is the worst head coach in Broncos history? I still say Josh McDaniels, but I am curious to see how many people have come over to the Nathaniel Hackett sideline after just seven games.

Meanwhile, Mike Florio said that the Broncos plan to move Bradley Chubb if they lose this weekend and both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are on the block. Fun times in Broncos Country.

