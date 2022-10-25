Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 8

Busy week on the survey front here as the Denver Broncos are in London preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. For this weeks SB Nation Reacts questions, I focused a bit on the trade deadline and also a question that was debated heavily on my twitter timeline earlier this week.

Who is the worst head coach in Broncos history? I still say Josh McDaniels, but I am curious to see how many people have come over to the Nathaniel Hackett sideline after just seven games.

Meanwhile, Mike Florio said that the Broncos plan to move Bradley Chubb if they lose this weekend and both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are on the block. Fun times in Broncos Country.