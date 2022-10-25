London calling - Can the Broncos answer?

When was the last time the Broncos played an international game? London 2010. Kyle Orton was slinging the rock, Josh McDaniels was the head coach, and the Broncos' home stadium was still named Invesco Field. Not much to reminisce about because it was not a good time in Broncos Country. The Broncos lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-16 in London.

The 2010 Broncos had an eerily similar start to the 2022 Broncos, as they started their season 2-6. The 2022 Broncos are heading into their London game with a 2-5 record, and an insanely unproductive offense (just like the 2010 Broncos, sigh.) McDaniels would eventually be fired after a 3-9 record, and right now, Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching seat is scorching hot. If the Broncos cannot manage to get a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Hackett could find himself left in London and out of a job. Well, not literally left there obviously, but there is still a good chance he still gets fired.

Gotta give it to the Broncos for staying consistent though. Unfortunately, they’re consistent in underperforming. Through seven weeks, the Broncos have looked like they’re still playing preseason football. Week after week, Hackett has trotted out an unprepared and undisciplined football team, and we are all beyond sick of it. Change needs to be made, but Hackett still remains adamant that it should all eventually click.

The Jaguars started hot but somewhat fizzled out since then. They certainly are a beatable team. The thing is, each of the teams the Broncos have played this season have also been beatable. But the Broncos seem to beat themselves before they beat their opponent. This was supposed to be the “easy” part of the Broncos' schedule, but instead, the team is now 2-5. After the bye, the Broncos have a downright scary back half of their schedule.

The outcome of the Broncos and Jags London game will determine a lot about the remainder of the Broncos’ season. Buckle up, Broncos Country.