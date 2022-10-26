Ideas on possible Broncos trades as the NFL trade deadline approaches

I’m honestly curious to see what this ownership, front office, and the coaching staff do over the next few weeks.

Is the plan to give Hackett the whole season?

Will we see some significant change over the bye-week?

Are the owners okay with how this ship is sailing (because if they are, they need a wake-up call)?

So now we approach the trade deadline and the only hope I see for our team’s future is George Paton working some magic with trades.

The rumor mill says Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler are all up for grabs and while I love each and every one of those players, I get it. I completely get it.

Bradley Chubb is a player playing for his next contract. That contract is going to cost a lot of money. Given that we’ve seen the emergence of Baron Browning, Chubb is a player that this team needs to keep. So the options are to let him go in the offseason for a possible compensatory pick, or try and get a trade done. I think it makes a ton of sense to try and get a 2nd and 3rd or a 1st round pick for him. He’s looking that good and has the draft pedigree to be able to be a big help to a team that needs pass rushers for a possible playoff push (the easy match would be the Philadelphia Eagles).

Jerry Jeudy is I guy that I think is also a sensible trade piece. He needs a different kind of QB that we’re starting the next 5 years. He also hasn’t lived up to his hype, though you can see in his performances this year that the potential is definitely there (he isn’t likely to be a bust). If we can get a 2nd for Jeudy, you do that trade. We have Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick already signed and it just doesn’t make sense to try and keep Jeudy on for a 5th-year option when we could trade him now for draft capital.

The one guy I don’t like the idea of trading is K.J. Hamler. He’s a wide receiver that has absolutely filthy football speed. If we found a way to get a decent play caller, then he’d help elevate this offense especially when you have a QB like Russell Wilson who excels at the deep ball.

The one guy whose name hasn’t been mentioned as much (but should be) is Albert Okwuegbunam. I do not for a second think that he’s some kind of a bust. I think our inept head coach just isn’t capable of using him. He’s at least a decent option as a pass-catching tight end. If we honestly traded him for anything, it would be worth it. The future at tight end for this team is Greg Dulcich.

Hit up the comments and let me know what you think about possible trades for our team. Do you see any other players that seem like an obvious trade piece for this team to use in order to restock draft picks?

Broncos News:

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos continue to evaluate offensive performance in wake of loss to Jets

Plus, Hackett addresses his mindset as the trade deadline approaches.

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to time in London, focused on earning win

“I just want to see the stadium, want to help us make some plays in there,” tight end Greg Dulcich said. “That’s the only focus.”

Broncos-Jets grades: Yards don't translate into points – DenverFan - DenverFan

The Broncos actually did a good job moving the chains in Week 7, but their offense remains bogged down by little miscues and a lack of explosiveness.

Other NFL News:

How Bumbling Buccaneers Dropped Second in a Row | Football Outsiders

We don't often cover the same team in back-to-back weeks in Any Given Sunday. Is there time for the Bucs to hoist the sails again?

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league

In this edition of the Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus has a brand new team in the top five. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to plunge into the bottom half of the league. Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

As the 2022 NFL season nears the midway point, David Carr examines the five quarterbacks offering the best bang for the buck in 2022 -- including two players not on rookie contracts -- plus the five worst QB values.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a blunt assessment of his team on Tuesday, saying that "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

NFL - Refs weren't seeking Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' autograph

The NFL said Tuesday that its review found that two officials in uniform were not asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph in the tunnel after Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Cowboys trade for Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins

The Cowboys have traded for Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in a move to shore up their run defense.

Bill Belichick Says Plan Was to Play Both Quarterbacks on Monday Night - Sports Illustrated

The Patriots coach maintained that the two signal-callers knew they would both see action against the Bears.