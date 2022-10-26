Broncos power rankings around the web

The Broncos fell to 2-5 on the season after a disappointing loss at home to the New York Jets. They have lost four straight games and their current poor state is shown in these power rankings.

So, I’ll give you where the Broncos rank in the power rankings around the web.

Different quarterback, same results. The Broncos find their season slipping away because an elite defense is being let down every week by an unimaginative offense and subpar quarterback play. Brett Rypien — making the start against the Jets after Russell Wilson was scratched with a partially torn hamstring — averaged fewer than 5 yards per attempt on 46 throws and was unable to lead Denver on a touchdown drive despite New York’s own sputtering attack providing numerous opportunities. If there’s any good news for the rest of us, Rypien’s pedestrian effort will spare everyone talk of a quarterback controversy in Denver. This is Wilson’s ship, sinking though it may be.

ESPN - 27th

There are two players in the league right now — Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb — who have scored as many touchdowns (eight) as the entire Broncos team has. That dismal scoring performance means the Broncos are 2-5 — despite a defense that has surrendered just eight touchdowns all season. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy leads the team in touchdowns — with just two — and the running backs have scored just two rushing touchdowns in seven games. — Jeff Legwold

Sporting News - 27th

The Broncos weren’t doing much offensively with Russell Wilson. They also didn’t find anything offensively with Brett Rypien. They are on the ropes and the Jaguars and Titans next on the road are capable of technically knocking them out of playoff contention.

Without Russell Wilson, they weren’t good on offense against the Jets. That’s to be expected, but they haven’t been good on that side of the ball all year long.

The Ringer - 20th

It’s easy to be negative about the Broncos every week. Russell Wilson has drastically underperformed and now he’s hurt; backup Brett Rypien similarly struggled in Wilson’s stead in Week 7; Nathaniel Hackett’s game management has been questionable at best. Nothing is going right… on offense.

But let’s tip the proverbial cap for first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos defense isn’t without high-caliber starters (e.g. Bradley Chubb, Patrick Surtain II), but Evero is still maximizing the star talent and the supporting players around them. Denver’s defense leads the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.52) and yards per pass attempt allowed (5.46), and also rank top-five in total points allowed (115) and quarterback pressure rate (36.7 percent).

Broncos fans wanted Nathaniel Hackett fired in September. That seemed too reactionary. A month later, it doesn’t seem so crazy. Broncos fans were leaving in the fourth quarter of a 16-9 game. There’s a new ownership group in Denver that just paid $4.65 billion for the team, and they’re going to be asking tough questions after seeing fans leaving a one-score game. Apathy from football fans is even worse than anger. Things are getting worse in Denver, and it already was bad a month ago.

The Broncos’ defense has a case for being the best in the league. It ranks No. 3 in defensive DVOA (No. 3 against the pass, No. 18 against the run) despite forcing only seven turnovers. That’s the fewest takeaways for any top-10 defense. That’s part of the reason why, according to TruMedia, they have the best defensive success rate in the league (62.4 percent). If the turnovers come, they might not even need an offense. Which would be nice, because that offense is Trashida Jones.