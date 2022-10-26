Report: Broncos receiving trade calls for guard Dalton Risner

Another name joins the growing list of Broncos players on the trading block.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, teams are calling the Denver Broncos about the availability of guard Dalton Risner. He notes that Risner is available at the right price as well.

Sources tell @theScore two quality OL who are receiving interest and available for the right price: #Broncos LG Dalton Risner and #Eagles LT Andre Dillard, currently behind Jordan Mailata. Both players are in the final year of their rookie contracts and both are proven starters. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2022

Like most of the Broncos on the trading block. Risner is in the midst of the final year of his rookie deal and probably was not returning to the Broncos next season.

Teams are always looking for offensive line help and could view Risner as a plug-and-play option for their offense. The former second-round selection has had an up-and-down career with the Broncos but has proven to be a solid starter during his time with the team.

I could see Risner bringing back a third or fourth-round selection from an interested team before the deadline. With offensive line help hard to find, you would have to assume that General Manager George Paton will play hardball here and get the return he wants.

With the Broncos at an awful 2-5 record and watching their postseason hopes go down the drain, it appears they could become major sellers at the deadline. It is unclear if all the players mentioned in these rumors will be traded, but we should see more than one trade before the November 1st deadline.