Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down a few starters again (those that aren’t already on IR) in Week 8, but the big question centers around quarterback Russell Wilson. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that Wilson was “trending in the right way” this week. Wilson even gave insight on how he made sure to spend some time working out on the long flight over.
“For me, I was on the plane for two hours—for the first two hours,” Wilson said. “What was it? Eight hours to fly here. The first two hours, I was watching film, watching all of the cutups and everything else. For the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles. Everybody else was knocked out. I was doing high knees, working on my legs and everything else, and making sure that I’m ready to rock. That was good. Then the last two hours, I fell asleep for one hour and then I watched film the rest.”
Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking pretty good with just a single player on their injury updates today. Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
