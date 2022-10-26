Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down a few starters again (those that aren’t already on IR) in Week 8, but the big question centers around quarterback Russell Wilson. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that Wilson was “trending in the right way” this week. Wilson even gave insight on how he made sure to spend some time working out on the long flight over.

“For me, I was on the plane for two hours—for the first two hours,” Wilson said. “What was it? Eight hours to fly here. The first two hours, I was watching film, watching all of the cutups and everything else. For the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles. Everybody else was knocked out. I was doing high knees, working on my legs and everything else, and making sure that I’m ready to rock. That was good. Then the last two hours, I fell asleep for one hour and then I watched film the rest.”

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking pretty good with just a single player on their injury updates today. Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin DNP Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP Mike Purcell DL Knee DNP Caden Sterns S Hip DNP Josey Jewell ILB Knee LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL

Jaguars Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jamal Agnew WR Knee LIMITED