Broncos Start Em, Sit Em: Week 8 vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this week, so how will the team fare overseas? Probably no different than how they’ve fared in the states thus far, but maybe London will give them enough culture shock to invigorate the offense.

Despite their struggles, there have been fantasy viable components of this offense. Not at quarterback, and rarely at running back, but the Broncos present some intriguing pass catching options.

Let’s decipher the starts and sits for the week 8.

Sit QB Russell Wilson

Assuming he plays, Russell Wilson is not a fantasy option this week. It’s certainly possible that his week off will do him some good and allow him to get healthy. That’s the hope, at least. But until he proves to us he can coexist with Nathaniel Hackett and lead the offense to more than 14 points per game, he’s not a fantasy option.

Sit RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon has run for 94 yards in the three games following Javonte Williams’ injury and hasn’t found the endzone. With Latavius Murray involved, Gordon’s upside is limited, and we can’t project a consistent workload. There’s no reason to start Gordon unless you’re really hurting at the position.

Sit RB Latavius Murray

Murray will likely lead the backfield, and with Mike Boone sidelined, there is more upside at play. But like with Gordon, Murray’s workload is still unpredictable. Combine that with a struggling offense, and the running backs simply aren’t playable.

Start WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton will likely see a lot of fantasy benches this week, and I get it. He’s combined for just 8.7 points in his last two starts which is worrisome. Even so, he sits as WR24 on the season in PPR scoring. He’s been close on a few big plays that were broken up and the Jaguars are 27.6 points per game to opposing wide receivers, just a tick above average. It’s not always going to be pretty, but Sutton is worth a start most weeks.

Sit Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy is coming off his best game since week 1 after recording 96 yards against the Jets. He’s shown more consistency as of late as well, but Sutton remains the WR1 in an offense that isn’t showing us enough to start two. If Russ gets it together and the offense starts to gel, Jeudy will be a viable WR2/3, but we’re still a ways off that.

Start TE Greg Dulcich

The Jaguars have defended the tight end position well so far this season, but Dulcich has made his presence felt in the Broncos offense. He’s still a rookie and will be suiting up for just the third time, so expectations should be tempered, but he saw nine targets last week and fills a role the offense clearly wants to utilize. With many tight ends on bye, such as Travis Kelce, and others battling an injury like David Njoku, you could do worse than Dulcich this week.

Sit Broncos D/ST

The Broncos defense isn’t a bad option this week but I’m more nervous to start them than I have been all season. The injuries continue to pile up as the team will be without Baron Browning. Already missing Randy Gregory, their pass rush is bound to take a step back. They were in the process of allowing Breece Hall to run wild last week before he was injured, and I fear that Travis Etienne will be able to pick up chunk plays throughout the day. Add in the jet lag and uncertainty of a London game, and I’d prefer to stay away.

In addition to contributing as a writer for Mile High Report, Chad Workman is a contributor at FantasyPros and co-manages a fantasy football Patreon page, Filmalytics. Follow Chad @tweetsbychad and Filmalytics @filmalytics_ on twitter.