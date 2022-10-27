Russell Wilson “ready to roll” for Sunday vs Jaguars

The odds are trending highly in favor of Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson returning to the field in time for the London game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tonight he discussed his injury, the potential trades coming up, and the rumors about Coach Hackett’s job security.

According to Wilson, he is “ready to roll” without limitations for Sunday. “Obviously, it should be a key game for us. It’s a really good football team that we’re playing,” he said, “I think both of our records don’t necessarily represent who we are, so I think it’s going to be a lot of great football.”

The QB added that the last time he played in Wembley Stadium, he loved the atmosphere and he can’t wait to go back. “We had a good practice today; guys have been focused. We had a great team dinner last night. Guys are really bonding and connecting. We’re ready to rock.”

“The thing is — we control the outside by how we play. That’s for everybody.” -Russell Wilson

Asked whether he is aware of the possibility that head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s job could be on the line, he said there’s an awareness but he is focusing on the team. “This thing is—we control the outside by how we play. That’s for everybody. That’s starting with me and starting with the whole team and our coaches.”

“It hasn’t been exactly what we wanted it to be, but storms don’t always last,” he assured, “This one is not going to last because we’re going to work our tails off to work through it and we’re going to try to be the best we can possibly be.”

The QB added that QB Hackett is “tremendous,” and that he and all the other coaches and the players are working their butts off. “It just hasn’t come to fruition yet how we wanted it to as a collective group...You can’t build everything in one day. You have to make it happen today and make one moment at a time.”

There are also trade rumors flying around, and Wilson has heard the ones about OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Jerry Jeudy.

“I told them, ‘Listen, the greater you are, the more people will want you and the more people will keep trying to throw your name out there to see what hits and what doesn’t hit,’” he explained, noting that Chubb is having a great season and is a leader.

“Same thing with Jerry,” he continued, “This guy is getting better every day and the bond we have—I mentioned to him, one-on-one, don’t take offense to it. Just know it’s something people are always going to look for you if you’re a talented player.”

Wilson added that he’s loved this ride with the Broncos so far, especially for the relationships; but he reiterated that getting another W is most important.

“What matters most is winning, and we have to get back to winning.”

I agree, Russell, and I’m getting a little tired of hearing it every single week. I am, however, choosing to accept that this is a new game with new possibilities.