Horse Tracks: Potential landing spots for Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has been nothing short of a tease in Denver after being here for three years and showcasing tons of promise with his elite route running ability. Most Denver Broncos fans thought all Jeudy needed was a big name quarterback in order to thrive in Denver and unlock his first-round potential. However, now that the Broncos have their franchise guy in Russell Wilson and their new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, it seems like things just weren’t meant to be for Jeudy in blue and orange.

Jeudy currently has one of the worst catching percentages in the league this season with 51.1% and only has 24 catches for 386 yards. Now are these poor numbers Jeudy’s fault? Or does this have to do with Wilson’s poor play and Hackett’s inability to coach an NFL football team? My money is on option two, but nevertheless it seems the relationship between Jeudy and the Broncos is coming to an end so let’s look at some of the potential landing spots for the former 2020 first-round wide receiver.

The Giants are surprising a lot of people with their hot 6-1 start, despite having any good pass catchers. The G-Men have been making do with Chris Myarick, Wan’Dale Robinson, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton. If the Giants want to assure that Daniel Jones gets some help outside of Saquon Barkley and keep their foot in the door to get into playoffs, they just might want to consider trading for Jeudy before November 1st.

It is no mystery that the Packers would need another wide receiver coming into the season and that opportunity has presented itself on a platter for the Packers. With Aaron Rodgers getting more and more frustrated with his inexperienced receivers as the season progresses, there is no reason the Packers shouldn’t inquire about Jeudy.

Before you say the Bills don’t need anybody else on offense, don’t forget that the Bills were looking into Christian McCaffrey as well until the 49ers unloaded four picks for the star running back. The Bills are clearly the best team in the AFC and anything short of a super bowl appearance would be a failure of a season. Because of those expectations set for the Bills around the league, they will be willing to do whatever it takes to assure that the Bills get over the hump and that starts with looking at a trade for Jeudy.

