NFL picks for Week 8 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 8, Adam Malnati is running away with this thing. I am fading a bit with Ian St. Clair and Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann catching up to me. We all need Adam to have a bad week here soon. Here is where things stand after eight weeks.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is pulling an Adam and distancing themselves from the pack At 68-39, they are a full four games ahead of me and the rest of the pack. Last week was a bit muddied as a group as five competitors had the high of 10 wins in Week 7: Campb24, Rusty Nail, Orange&BluesBros, Orange Crush, and habbrorapjay. We are starting to see people drop off, though. Down to about 20 or so people in this group who have made picks every single week.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!