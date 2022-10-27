Thursday Night Football Week 8: Ravens at Buccaneers - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

Surprisingly, the Baltimore Ravens have one of the leagues worst defenses in yardage ranking 28th overall. They are winning games on the legs of their fifth-ranked rushing attack, but they will take on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that seems like a polar opposite to Baltimore. They have one of the top ranked defenses in total yardage and their offense ranks 31st in rushing. Tom Brady and the Bucs sixth-ranked passing attack is the only thing keeping that team alive seven weeks into the season.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

I have the Ravens here getting a much-needed win on the road.