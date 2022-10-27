Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos haven’t changed the status on any of the players this week other than moving defensive lineman Mike Purcell into the limited category. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett basically said exactly that on Thursday too.

“The only injury change we have on the injury report is Mike Purcell,” Hackett said. “He went to limited. That’s the only thing that changed. Everything else is the same.”

As for quarterback Russell Wilson, he is still calling it a day-to-day type situation. However, he did note that he had a good day of practice on Thursday and is looking good. We probably won’t know if he is actually playing until Saturday or early Sunday before game time decisions are made.

Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin DNP DNP Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP DNP Caden Sterns S Hip DNP DNP Josey Jewell ILB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Knee DNP LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL

Jaguars Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jamal Agnew WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED