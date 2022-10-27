 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some good news with defensive lineman Mike Purcell. He was a limited participant today after being held out on Wednesday.

By Tim Lynch
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos haven’t changed the status on any of the players this week other than moving defensive lineman Mike Purcell into the limited category. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett basically said exactly that on Thursday too.

“The only injury change we have on the injury report is Mike Purcell,” Hackett said. “He went to limited. That’s the only thing that changed. Everything else is the same.”

As for quarterback Russell Wilson, he is still calling it a day-to-day type situation. However, he did note that he had a good day of practice on Thursday and is looking good. We probably won’t know if he is actually playing until Saturday or early Sunday before game time decisions are made.

Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP
Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin DNP DNP
Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP DNP
Caden Sterns S Hip DNP DNP
Josey Jewell ILB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Knee DNP LIMITED
Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamal Agnew WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

