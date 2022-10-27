Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos haven’t changed the status on any of the players this week other than moving defensive lineman Mike Purcell into the limited category. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett basically said exactly that on Thursday too.
“The only injury change we have on the injury report is Mike Purcell,” Hackett said. “He went to limited. That’s the only thing that changed. Everything else is the same.”
As for quarterback Russell Wilson, he is still calling it a day-to-day type situation. However, he did note that he had a good day of practice on Thursday and is looking good. We probably won’t know if he is actually playing until Saturday or early Sunday before game time decisions are made.
Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
