Week 8: Broncos vs. Jaguars - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos are reeling from a four-game losing streak and face another team on the ropes in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars are both 2-5 and nursing four-game losing streaks. This counts as a home game for the Jags, but it’ll be played on a neutral field across the pond in London.

Unlike the Broncos, the Jaguars have shown some offense this season. Their two wins were by a combined score of 62-10, however in their five losses they lost by a single score in all five games. That is a lot like the Broncos who have both won and lost every game by a single score, except for one where the Melvin Gordon fumble was returned for a touchdown to make it a two-score affair.

How to win those close games? That is an answer head coaches from both teams is trying to answer. Nathaniel Hackett said its a couple of plays a game that leads to the team coming up short.

“You look back at every single play that we’ve had this year,” Hackett said on Thursday. “We do that all the time as coaches. It’s a play here, it’s a play there. They just have to learn from that and see how close we really are. It might not look like it at times, but a couple plays make a game look completely different. They just have to feel that and understand that. Once those plays start coming, you’re able to grow off that.”

He is rapidly running out of time as an NFL head coach. His offense has produced a measly seven total touchdowns. Denver not only needs a win, but they need to actually put some points on the board to take the heat off Hackett for a week or two.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. You can watch the live stream of the game through ESPN+.