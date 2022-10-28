Broncos fans surveyed would like to see Bradley Chubb traded before deadline

We had a lengthy survey this week for Denver Broncos fans to vote on and the results were interesting enough for me to write up two posts around them. The first here is regarding the trade deadline and the other will drop in a few hours about the team-related questions.

The results from these two questions were not at all what I expected. While I felt most would vote yes to trade Bradley Chubb before the trade deadline, I expected it to be a 51-49 type deal. Instead, 58% of you agreed. If you look at Chubb’s situation with the team being in a contract year, now would be the perfect time to capitalize on his skill without committing anything more financially.

There has been a lot of buzz around Chubb on the trade rumor front this week and at least one unnamed NFL general manager leaked that they have a competitive package already in Broncos’ General Manager George Paton’s hands this weekend. It sure looks like he’ll be dealt by the deadline.

The second trade-related question was around the two wide receivers reportedly on the trade block. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler came into the league together with the Broncos and both could already be on the outs, however most of us fans would prefer neither get traded.

Of the two, I am more inclined to see Hamler stick around. He can take the top of the defense and his home run threat is just too valuable for a deep threat quarterback like Russell Wilson (if the offensive playcalling ever improves...). While I love Jerry Jeudy and have defended him against fans who just don’t seem to like him no matter what, his value is diminished by the fact that Denver already has Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick locked down with contracts.

I could see Denver trading both Chubb and Jeudy and getting back into the first round on the Chubb compensation and another Day 2 pick from trading Jeudy. This would effectively erase the Wilson trade losses moving forward outside of actual draft position in each round.

What do you all think of these survey results? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.