Broncos fans surveyed think Nathaniel Hackett is worst head coach in team history

In part 2 of our weekly Denver Broncos fan survey results (Part 1 is here), we get into the results of one survey question that I will defend against to my dying breath. I asked Broncos Country who was the worst head coach in team history and you all actually did it. You gave Josh McDaniels a pass...

As difficult as Hackett’s first seven games have been, it has all entirely been due to the product on the field. He hasn’t cut it as an offensive play caller, as a game manager, and on coaching the fundamentals. However, he has carried himself well professionally, treats players like human beings, and is clearly trying hard to succeed. Sometimes good people just fail and I think that is where Hackett is heading.

Then you have people like Josh McDaniels... who, in this fans opinion, treated others like dogwater, blamed them for his failures, and then allegedly cheated to try to win. Those kinds of people get fired midseason in disgrace, which is exactly what happened to McD in Denver in 2010. I will die on this hill if I have to, but even if Hackett loses every single game from now until the final week and gets fired he’ll still be second to McD’s first in terms of worst head coaches in franchise history. Alas, 51% of you disagree with my position.

Speaking of the rest of this season. The weekly confidence poll shows a slow slide downward as the last vestiges of Bronco faithful slip into the grasps of despair. Only 5% of you still feel confident in the direction of the team and I suspect many of those are trolling Chiefs and Raiders fans.

