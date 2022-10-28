The Denver Broncos have five players on the trade block. Will they move any of them before the November 1st trade deadline? We’re tracking all of their news and rumors here.

The NFL trade deadline is 2 PM mountain time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Denver Broncos, there are five known players that have received trade interest that General Manager George Paton may be having discussions about trading ahead of that deadline.

Broncos players on the trade block

OLB Bradley Chubb

WR Jerry Jeudy

WR KJ Hamler

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

G Dalton Risner

The biggest name is edge rusher and former fifth-overall draft pick, Bradley Chubb. He is in a contract year and any trade to another team will involve a long-term contract extension with that team. For the two wide receivers on the block, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, it appears that Hamler is receiving more interest due to the compensation demands the Broncos have in place for Jeudy.

Those three players are the premium guys on the block, but both tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and guard Dalton Risner have had reported interest. We could see those players moved as well.

We are tracking every single Broncos’ news and rumor ahead of the trade deadline. For all the latest on the trade front, see our posts links below.