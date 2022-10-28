Russell Wilson will start vs. Jaguars

After missing last week with a hamstring issue, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will return to the lineup in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With an anemic offense, Denver will need all the help it can get to try and overcome their lack of scoring in London on Sunday.

Broncos’ HC Nathaniel Hackett said Russell Wilson will start Sunday in London vs. the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

This was news we all expected as Wilson said he was ‘ready to roll’ earlier this week and all signs were pointing towards him starting.

“I feel great and ready to roll,” Wilson said. “I’m super locked in and hopefully [we] can get a big win in London. Obviously, it should be a key game for us. It’s a really good football team that we’re playing. I think both of our records don’t necessarily represent who we are, so I think it’s going to be a lot of great football. It’s going to be cool to be back in Wembley [Stadium] again. I remember the last time I got to play here; it was pretty special. The environment is amazing. It’s world class. I’m excited to get rolling. We had a good practice today; guys have been focused. We had a great team dinner last night. Guys are really bonding and connecting. We’re ready to rock.”

After a four-game losing streak, the Broncos are certainly desperate for a win. In fact, they are 0-4 since Bradley Chubb shouted they were the best defense in the ****ing league while walking off the field after a Sunday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers. He’s probably still correct, but even the best defense in the league can’t win games if its paired with the worst offense in franchise history.

Wilson has to be the guy who changes that. He is going to have to lead the team to victory in spite of poor playcalling, penalties, and critical drops. Play this entire game like its the final two minutes and you need a score to win, because backyard ball is likely the only way this is going to happen given how the first seven games have gone.