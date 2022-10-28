Report: New York Giants have a particular interest in Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano, who covers the NFC East, the New York football Giants are a team to watch when it comes to Jerry Jeudy.

It has been reported that multiple teams have been calling the disappointing 2-5 Broncos about some of their players, and Jeudy is among them. The former first-round pick played his college ball at Alabama where Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. So, according to reports, the wide-receiving needy Giants have a “particular interest” in Jerry Jeudy because of his familiarity with Daboll.

According to multiple league sources, receivers like Denver’s Jerry Jeudy, Houston’s Brandin Cooks and Carolina’s D.J. Moore could all be available. And the Giants have a particular interest in the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Jeudy, one league source said. Jeudy’s even something of a known commodity to them since he was a freshman at Alabama in 2017 when Daboll was the offensive coordinator there.

The asking price for Jeudy is apparently high and has made teams call about fellow teammate K.J. Hamler instead because of his lower asking price. That makes me believe that Broncos General Manager George Paton is seeking at least a second-rounder in return for Jeudy. He’s a young receiver, full of potential, and is still under contract for a few more years. So, acquiring him should not be cheap, especially since the Broncos do not need to move him right now.

As for the Giants, they are needy at the wide receiving position. They just traded away former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Broncos' rival Kansas City Chiefs and are dealing with poor play and injuries from their other receivers. So, Jeudy would have a chance to step up and move into a high-volume role for the 6-1 Giants.

Also, the Giants are 6-1 and could be looking to make a splash move to help aid in their postseason run. So, we could see them give up some premium picks to acquire Jeudy to help aid their postseason run.