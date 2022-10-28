Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled five players out for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The big names there were edge rusher Baron Browning and safety Caden Sterns. Tackle Cam Fleming was also ruled out, but there is some hope that Billy Turner is finally ready to go after mostly sitting out all season.

“Right now, that’s what it’s trending towards,” Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Friday. “Calvin [Anderson] will be in there at left, and like you said, we’ll have Billy [Turner] at right. That’ll be—we’ve had that starting lineup before, so it’d be good to have a game with the same starting lineup.”

If Turner can finally go 100%, then Denver might actually be okay if no setbacks are suffered during the game. Other good news included inside linebacker Josey Jewell returning to the lineup. Alex Singleton filled in admirably setting some team records with tackles two weeks ago, but he struggled to wrap up the tackle last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jewell back healthy should be a good boost to the run defense.

Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin DNP DNP DNP OUT Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP DNP DNP OUT Caden Sterns S Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Josey Jewell ILB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -- Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Jaguars Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jamal Agnew WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tyree Gillespie S NIR -- -- DNP OUT Adam Gotsis DL NIR -- -- DNP OUT Tevaughn Campbell CB NIR -- -- DNP OUT