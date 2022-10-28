Broncos vs. Jaguars practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled five players out for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The big names there were edge rusher Baron Browning and safety Caden Sterns. Tackle Cam Fleming was also ruled out, but there is some hope that Billy Turner is finally ready to go after mostly sitting out all season.
“Right now, that’s what it’s trending towards,” Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Friday. “Calvin [Anderson] will be in there at left, and like you said, we’ll have Billy [Turner] at right. That’ll be—we’ve had that starting lineup before, so it’d be good to have a game with the same starting lineup.”
If Turner can finally go 100%, then Denver might actually be okay if no setbacks are suffered during the game. Other good news included inside linebacker Josey Jewell returning to the lineup. Alex Singleton filled in admirably setting some team records with tackles two weeks ago, but he struggled to wrap up the tackle last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jewell back healthy should be a good boost to the run defense.
Here is your full Broncos-Jaguars practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tyree Gillespie
|S
|NIR
|--
|--
|DNP
|OUT
|Adam Gotsis
|DL
|NIR
|--
|--
|DNP
|OUT
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|NIR
|--
|--
|DNP
|OUT
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
