Broncos vs. Jaguars: How to watch Week 8 matchup

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars were both 2-1 at one point and are now 2-5. Both teams searching for answers and a turnaround to their respective seasons. Few teams have been bigger disappointments to start the season than the Broncos, however, and few think they’ll turn it around any time soon.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is the source of the majority of criticism and rightfully so. He’ll need to turn things around now and head into the bye week with a bit of optimism and hope. The team traveled to London earlier in the week and that was something they had planned before the season had started.

“We actually talked about this before the season even started,” Hackett said. “We wanted to have this opportunity. We knew that at the halfway point, wherever we were, we knew that we wanted to kind of get together and have some team bonding opportunities. It just ended up that we really needed it.”

Need it they do. Now if only the game plan and the playcalling can match the team’s ability to execute.

Who: Denver Broncos (2-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 7:30 A.M. Mile High time

Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

National Radio: Westwood One with JP Shadrick (play-by-play) and Mike Mayock (analyst)

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Essang Bassey CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin DNP DNP DNP OUT Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP DNP DNP OUT Caden Sterns S Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Josey Jewell ILB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -- Russell Wilson QB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Jaguars Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jamal Agnew WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tyree Gillespie S NIR -- -- DNP OUT Adam Gotsis DL NIR -- -- DNP OUT Tevaughn Campbell CB NIR -- -- DNP OUT

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened rather large four-point underdogs against the Jaguars considering both teams are nursing four-game losing streaks and meeting on a neutral field. The line has since drifted the Broncos way and now stands at just a two-point advantage for Jacksonville. I can’t help but continue to pine for a Broncos win and picked Denver to win the game. A broken clock has to be right at some point!

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we asked a variety of questions. However, on the issue of fan sentiment we have a Broncos Country that has completely thrown in the towel on this team seven games into the season. The horrendous offense and lack of any progress in the right direction has left almost all fans despondent over the direction of this team heading into the second half of the season.

