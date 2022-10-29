Patrick Surtain II is reaching Champ Bailey’s level

If there’s any one move that’s a great answer to current criticisms of Denver Broncos GM George Paton’s decisions to trade for and then extend QB Russell Wilson, it’s his choice to draft Patrick Surtain II with the very first pick of his GM career. The selection sent Broncos Country into a bit of a tailspin at the time, with many fans having their hearts set on QB Justin Fields.

But Surtain, son of 11-year NFL veteran, 3x Pro Bowler, & 1x All Pro Patrick Surtain Sr, has more than justified the pick. By the end of his rookie year Surtain stood out as the brightest spot in a pretty dismal season and had our relatively fractious fanbase united in praising his play.

If anything, he’s stepped it up a notch this year. It’s not just Broncos Country that’s noticing Surtain’s excellence now- he’s quickly becoming a household name around the league. Let’s check out some of what’s being said:

Patrick Surtain II has not allowed a TD in 481 consecutive coverage snaps pic.twitter.com/fWKANPdIEM — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2022

Pat Surtain is tied with Dominique Foxworth for the most passes defended (19) in a players first 22 games in Broncos history. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 28, 2022

Patrick Surtain II is elite. https://t.co/2hSQZsEjz7 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 20, 2022

I'd put both in the top five right now based on what I've seen. I believe Patrick Surtain is the top guy. https://t.co/2EPmiFRoSy — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 25, 2022

Surtain clears look what he did as a rookie pic.twitter.com/MW2Ny68uPg — siv ✍ (@siv773) October 13, 2022

Even Doug Pederson, whose Jacksonville Jaguars will face Surtain tomorrow morning, isn’t shy about praising the young corner:

Doug Pederson today correcting a reporter saying Patrick Surtain is a Top 2 CB… at the end another reporter said who else is in there with him… “Sauce Gardner” … Pederson smiles and says “Ya” pic.twitter.com/8dCljr2AaQ — J. Gray (@JGrayJets) October 26, 2022

With that degree of respect for Surtain’s skills, we might well see QB Trevor Lawrence choose to take the same path Jets QB Zach Wilson took last week: Avoid throwing at Pat Surtain at all costs.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats:#Broncos CB Patrick Surtain wasn’t targeted a single time in 29 coverage snaps against the #Jets — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) October 26, 2022

One of the hallmarks of a truly elite cornerback is when NFL quarterbacks refuse to risk throwing at players in their coverage. It’s the signature element that legends like Champ Bailey are remembered by. That Surtain is reaching that point at all is an incredible testament to his talent, his work ethic, and his skills on the gridiron. But the fact that he’s reaching that point before he’s even halfway through his second season in the NFL is truly remarkable.

In yet another frustrating season, it’s a joy to watch Surtain work his craft. And as a fan who enjoys watching great defensive play more than most, he’s certainly the bright spot of my season so far. In my opinion, Surtain is quickly approaching the point of earning his spot on the Mount Rushmore of Broncos cornerbacks. What do you think?

Poll Is Patrick Surtain II a top 4 cornerback in Broncos franchise history? Absolutely. He’s already up there.

He’s getting close. The quality is there, but he needs more time.

Not even close yet. You can’t even get in that conversation with less than 2 seasons played. vote view results 46% Absolutely. He’s already up there. (23 votes)

46% He’s getting close. The quality is there, but he needs more time. (23 votes)

6% Not even close yet. You can’t even get in that conversation with less than 2 seasons played. (3 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Broncos, Division, and NFL News

Broncos’ Pat Surtain II, Jets’ Sauce Gardner are CBs every NFL defense hopes for

Russell Wilson to start for Broncos in London barring setbacks

Bradley Chubb says he can’t let trade rumblings get to him

Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens’ win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

2022 NFL season’s top 10 slot receivers: Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Bengals’ Tyler Boyd lead group

Arrowhead Pride: 5 things to know about new Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney

Bill Belichick confirms Mac Jones will start against Jets, but won’t make any longer-term commitments

SBNation: Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

Field Gulls: Pete Carroll, Quandre Diggs suggest NFL should reconsider artificial turf playing surfaces