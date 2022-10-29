 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patrick Surtain II is reaching Champ Bailey’s level

The Broncos’ star cornerback has been gathering accolades all season. Is he on course for All-time Great status?

By Taylor Kothe
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s any one move that’s a great answer to current criticisms of Denver Broncos GM George Paton’s decisions to trade for and then extend QB Russell Wilson, it’s his choice to draft Patrick Surtain II with the very first pick of his GM career. The selection sent Broncos Country into a bit of a tailspin at the time, with many fans having their hearts set on QB Justin Fields.

But Surtain, son of 11-year NFL veteran, 3x Pro Bowler, & 1x All Pro Patrick Surtain Sr, has more than justified the pick. By the end of his rookie year Surtain stood out as the brightest spot in a pretty dismal season and had our relatively fractious fanbase united in praising his play.

If anything, he’s stepped it up a notch this year. It’s not just Broncos Country that’s noticing Surtain’s excellence now- he’s quickly becoming a household name around the league. Let’s check out some of what’s being said:

Even Doug Pederson, whose Jacksonville Jaguars will face Surtain tomorrow morning, isn’t shy about praising the young corner:

With that degree of respect for Surtain’s skills, we might well see QB Trevor Lawrence choose to take the same path Jets QB Zach Wilson took last week: Avoid throwing at Pat Surtain at all costs.

One of the hallmarks of a truly elite cornerback is when NFL quarterbacks refuse to risk throwing at players in their coverage. It’s the signature element that legends like Champ Bailey are remembered by. That Surtain is reaching that point at all is an incredible testament to his talent, his work ethic, and his skills on the gridiron. But the fact that he’s reaching that point before he’s even halfway through his second season in the NFL is truly remarkable.

In yet another frustrating season, it’s a joy to watch Surtain work his craft. And as a fan who enjoys watching great defensive play more than most, he’s certainly the bright spot of my season so far. In my opinion, Surtain is quickly approaching the point of earning his spot on the Mount Rushmore of Broncos cornerbacks. What do you think?

Poll

Is Patrick Surtain II a top 4 cornerback in Broncos franchise history?

view results
  • 46%
    Absolutely. He’s already up there.
    (23 votes)
  • 46%
    He’s getting close. The quality is there, but he needs more time.
    (23 votes)
  • 6%
    Not even close yet. You can’t even get in that conversation with less than 2 seasons played.
    (3 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Broncos, Division, and NFL News

Broncos’ Pat Surtain II, Jets’ Sauce Gardner are CBs every NFL defense hopes for

Russell Wilson to start for Broncos in London barring setbacks

Bradley Chubb says he can’t let trade rumblings get to him

Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens’ win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

2022 NFL season’s top 10 slot receivers: Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Bengals’ Tyler Boyd lead group

Arrowhead Pride: 5 things to know about new Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney

Bill Belichick confirms Mac Jones will start against Jets, but won’t make any longer-term commitments

SBNation: Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

Field Gulls: Pete Carroll, Quandre Diggs suggest NFL should reconsider artificial turf playing surfaces

In This Stream

Week 8: Broncos vs. Jaguars - Everything we know

View all 23 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...