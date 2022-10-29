Ejiro Evero: “We just have to be ready” for Jags

We’re less than two days away from Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, and the pressure has been cranked up. This is especially after CEO Greg Penner shared this after a fan event today, per Aric DiLalla:

“It’s been disappointing so far. We had really high expectations coming in. We still have high expectations. Our fans have high expectations of us. And we’re not where we need to be. So that’s the challenge as we go into the second half of the season.”

“Our fans have high expectations of us. And we’re not where we need to be."



Owner/CEO Greg Penner expresses disappointment in start to season, determined to see Broncos turn tide for fans: https://t.co/J059RD65On pic.twitter.com/rjMnlOCfXQ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 28, 2022

Needless to say, eyebrows are raised about what this could mean for Coach Hackett’s job, should the tide not turn by Sunday.

“You always want to go into the bye week with a win just so you can enjoy it a little bit.” -Ejiro Evero

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero certainly feels the urgency to win. Without speaking against the Broncos offense or even implying they need to shift into a higher gear, he admitted the Broncos are collectively struggling right now.

“That’s the truth. Obviously, we’re not where we want to be. So, we’re trying to get back on track. You always want to go into the bye week with a win just so you can enjoy it a little bit.”

Evero did express how proud he is of the Broncos’ secondary for how well they’ve played thus far this season, how they’re “locked in,” how they prepare “the right way” to go up against some tough offenses.

He went on, “Even if you weren’t playing that great, the process of the NFL is you want to get better each week. By the end of the season, you want to make sure that you’re in a position where you’re trending the right way, you’re getting better, and you’re putting yourself in a position to be in the playoffs.”

Asked whether the motivation is even higher going against a team with the same record as theirs, Evero agreed that it was, and that Trevor Lawrence “has all the talent” and players around him.

“We just have to be ready, and we understand the complexity and toughness that is going to be required to deal with him...they’re very similar to us, where their record isn’t really reflective of the players they have and how competitive those games we’ve been.”

While I’m not over here thinking the Denver defense needs to pick up any more slack (they’ve been fantastic), I hope the urgency from the team as a whole translates into a win this weekend.