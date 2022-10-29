Broncos vs. Jaguars score predictions for Week 8

The Denver Broncos have all but used up the last bit of hope from their fan base. A strong win this weekend might rekindle interest, but I hear the Colorado Avalanche are pretty good and defending a title this year. That said, if Denver can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend then things might get back on track for them.

Collectively, we’re feeling pretty blue here at Mile High Report. Fortunately the two of us not feeling blue think the Broncos win big enough that the combined average score of our predictions has Denver coming out on top 16-15. Woohoo!

Here’s how we see things breakout individually.

Broncos 30, Jaguars 16

This broken clock predicts a Broncos win every damn week and I’m not going to stop now. I will be right someday and that day is Sunday! I don’t know how and I don’t know when, but the Broncos are going to score 30 points and win by two scores. Don’t @ me. - Tim Lynch

Jaguars 15, Broncos 13

The only thing that’s going to be different is the country that the Broncos lose in. Another aggravating, boring, and just plain bad offensive performance is in store for Denver. Hackett not seeing that he’s the problem and refusing to give up play calling is once again going to be the downfall of this team. 0-3 in London games incoming. - Ross Allen

Jaguars 14, Broncos 13

This defense is so good. The Broncos should be 5-2 or even 6-1. As it stands, they aren’t. And until I see a glimmer of offensive hope, I just don’t see how I can pick them to win any games. - Adam Malnati

Jaguars 16, Broncos 13

Greetings from London. Until we actually see the offense look functional and non offensive, there is no way to predict that for this team. The defense will limit Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense, but unless the defense scores a touchdown, it’ll be a disappointing afternoon at Wembley. - Ian St. Clair

Jaguars 20, Broncos 17

Until the Broncos show me they can operate the offense like an actual NFL team, I’ll continue to predict losses. I’ll go as far as to say Jax gets points due to an offensive turnover or mishap. The status quo that Hackett decided it was a great idea to stick with yields more of the same. - Nick Burch

Broncos 28, Jaguars 16

This is the glimmer of hope game from the offense where we score a TD in all four quarters of the game. It will renew the confidence of those with orange-colored glasses only to have them crushed after the bye as the offense continues to piss down its own leg week after week. - Joe Mahoney

Jaguars 12, Broncos 10

Jaguars 12, Broncos 10. Not even Harry Kane could score in that stadium on Sunday. - Mike DeCicco

Jaguars 23, Broncos 20

The week off may have done some good for Russell Wilson, both physically and mentally, which could spark the offense and carry some momentum into the bye week. But realistically, what have the Broncos shown us to believe they can turn it around? Even if Russ is refreshed, we still need Nathaniel Hackett to hold up his end of the bargain. Losing Baron Browning will hurt in this one and I envision improvement, but a close loss. - Chad Workman

Jaguars 12, Broncos 9

Until Nathaniel Hackett stops denying that he’s out of his depth as a play caller and Russell Wilson stops denying that he’s out of his depth trying to be a pocket passer in a West Coast offense, this Broncos offense is going to continue to be a complete laughing stock. We’ll get another close game that the whole team knows they are THIS CLOSE to winning, but ultimately the offense will short per usual. - Sadaraine

Jaguars 7, Broncos 6

A defensive struggle and sloppy football for London, something they hardly ever see. - John Holmes

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Jaguars game? Let us know in the comments section below.