Melvin Gordon is Broncos hope at running back

Melvin, Melvin, Melvin...!

The roar of Broncos Country against Denver’s fumble-prone running back reached a crescendo on Sunday afternoon when Melvin Gordon coughed the ball up for what resulted in a Raiders defensive touchdown.

Yes, he has been fumbling. He’s been fumbling a lot. It’s unacceptable and it needs to stop.

However...

Javonte Williams flew home from Las Vegas on Sunday on crutches. With Javonte out for at least the near-future, Melvin Gordon is the future at the running back position for the Denver Broncos.

After Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, it would benefit everyone, Broncos, Melvin Gordon, and the fans, to quickly forget this game to start prepping for the Colts. Let’s wipe away the disappointment in Vegas and find some resolve to be better against Indy.

As fans, we are now in a position where the Broncos will need Melvin Gordon in order to succeed. Harping on frustrations over past performances will only prove to be venomous toward all we know the Broncos are capable of this season.

So here it is, Melvin. This is your clean break. The season for you starts over on Thursday. We need you to believe in you, because we believe in you. What happens in these next few weeks will depend on you. The great thing is that you get the opportunity to take control of the pen and write that story. Let’s end Thursday with a huge exclamation point.

Remember, you are not the narrative of four weeks of football struggle. You are now the future of the Broncos ground attack.

Headlines

Raiders snap losing streak with win over Broncos | Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Raiders secured their first win of the season Sunday with a win over the Denver Broncos, 32-23, at Allegiant Stadium.

Big-man hustle play by Broncos' Garett Bolles goes laughably wrong

Respect the hustle. Also, try your best not to laugh.

Denver Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to knee injury in loss to Las Vegas Raiders

Javonte Williams was taken to the locker room on a cart Sunday vs. the Raiders and later ruled out with a right knee injury.

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Very frustrating to lose to people you know you're better than - ProFootballTalk

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Very frustrating to lose to people you know you're better than - ProFootballTalk

Concussion protocol will make "gross motor instability" a "no go" - ProFootballTalk

Packers beat Patriots in overtime - ProFootballTalk

NFL Week 4 grades: Ravens get 'D' for blowing big lead vs. Bills, Cowboys earn 'A-' for crushing Commanders

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a scorigami!

Commanders expected to activate rookie RB Brian Robinson this week

The Commanders are expected to activate rookie RB Brian Robinson off the reserve/non-football injury list early this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Robinson is recovering from two gunshot wounds he sustained ahead of the 2022 season.

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins denies grabbing Bills QB Josh Allen near groin, appealing $13,261 fine

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plans to appeal a $13,261 fine for grabbing Bills quarterback Josh Allen near the groin area in a pile last Sunday -- an act Wilkins denies, sources say.

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

'I'm good': New York Giants QB Daniel Jones (left ankle) optimistic after leaving 20-12 home victory

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who ran for two touchdowns in the first half, had to leave Sunday's 20-12 home victory over the Chicago Bears because of a left ankle injury, but later told ESPN that "I'm good."

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt plays days after having heart procedure

The Cardinals' J.J.. Watt played Sunday after having his heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauds Cooper Rush after he leads team to third win in row

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday he "can't say enough" about Cooper Rush after the quarterback led Dallas to a third straight win with Dak Prescott sidelined.

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

A spectator at Sunday's game between the Steelers and Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky at QB, rushes for two TDs, throws three INTs in loss to New York Jets

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky to start the second half in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh defends going for TD over field goal on 4th down in loss to Buffalo Bills - 'It gave us the best chance to win'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his decision to go for a touchdown instead of the go-ahead field goal late in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills and downplayed his heated sideline exchange with cornerback Marcus Peters that ensued afterward.

New England Patriots down another QB as Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury; Bailey Zappe comes on against Green Bay Packers

Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, took over for Brian Hoyer, who was hurt on a sack by Rashan Gary in the opening quarter against the Packers on Sunday.