Scenes from the Broncos 32-23 defeat to the Raiders

The Denver Broncos continued to struggle in Week 4 on offense. A theme that has afflicted them in every game this season. However, we haven’t seen their defense get dominated up front yet and that is exactly what the Las Vegas Raiders did with Josh Jacobs piling up nearly 150 yards and two touchdowns. One area the defense held up reasonably well was in the red zone, forcing more field goals than allowing touchdowns.

Despite that overall collapse from the defense, Russell Wilson and the offense did get a few good drives in and scored more touchdowns than we’re used to seeing. They would capitalize with touchdowns on three of their four scoring drives, which kept the game a lot closer than it actually was.

Above were all the best photos from the game on Sunday. It’s a short week as the Broncos will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football.