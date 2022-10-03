Monday Night Football Week 4: Rams at 49ers - Live Updates

The NFC West will be featured tonight on Monday Night Football as the division-leading Los Angeles Rams are on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

In this game, Jimmy Garoppolo will be looking to settle in as the 49ers starting quarterback after a tough outing last week against the Denver Broncos. The Rams gave up a ton of yards to Kyler Murray last week, but held the Cardinals out of the end zone. Both defenses are going to present problems for the offenses in this game, so every touchdown will be critical.

Kickoff is set for Monday, October 3, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, ESPN+ and fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I actually picked the 49ers to bounce back in this game. They are slight home favorites and I think they win this game with the cover.