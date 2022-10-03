Report: Broncos running back Javonte Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the year

According to multiple reports, Denver Broncos star running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL during the teams 32 to 23 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos’ RB Javonte Williams tore his ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Obviously, Williams will be out for the year and miss most if not all of the upcoming offseason. Hopefully, he will be able to participate in some portion of training camp and be ready for the 2023 season opener.

