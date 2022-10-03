 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos running back Javonte Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the year

This sucks. The Denver Broncos have lost their starting running back for the season to a torn ACL. Huge blow to the offense.

By Scotty Payne
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Denver Broncos star running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL during the teams 32 to 23 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Obviously, Williams will be out for the year and miss most if not all of the upcoming offseason. Hopefully, he will be able to participate in some portion of training camp and be ready for the 2023 season opener.

