Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Monday

Before we get into the full practice participation report for Monday, two very important injury-related pieces of news for the Denver Broncos came out today that need to be noted.

Running back Javonte Williams had his MRI done and the worst possible outcome was discovered. He has torn his ACL, LCL and posterior lateral corner. It’s about the most devastating knee injury a running back could suffer. He’ll face a long, hard road to recovery. Meanwhile, edge rusher Randy Gregory also had his MRI results back and while the results were more promising, he’ll still need minor surgery and will likely miss several weeks of playing time.

On top of that, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed that if they had held practice today they would have listed quarterback Russell Wilson as limited as he felt pretty banged up after Sunday’s game.

Things are looking somewhat better on the other side, but the Indianapolis Colts could be without two of their best players. It has already been confirmed that linebacker Shaquille Leonard will miss this game due to a concussion. Running back Jonathan Taylor had good news from his MRI on his ankle that reported no structural damage. However, a high ankle sprain on four days rest might not be enough to get him on the field this week.

Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Monday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP PJ Locke S Concussion DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion DNP Caden Sterns S Hip/Chest DNP Javonte Williams RB Knee DNP Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED Dalton Risner G Ankle LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Shoulder (Right) LIMITED

Colts Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Julian Blackmon S Ankle DNP Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back DNP Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion DNP Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle DNP Ryan Kelly C Knee LIMITED DeForest Buckner DT Elbow FULL