Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Monday

Before we get into the full practice participation report for Monday, two very important injury-related pieces of news for the Denver Broncos came out today that need to be noted.
Running back Javonte Williams had his MRI done and the worst possible outcome was discovered. He has torn his ACL, LCL and posterior lateral corner. It’s about the most devastating knee injury a running back could suffer. He’ll face a long, hard road to recovery. Meanwhile, edge rusher Randy Gregory also had his MRI results back and while the results were more promising, he’ll still need minor surgery and will likely miss several weeks of playing time.
On top of that, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed that if they had held practice today they would have listed quarterback Russell Wilson as limited as he felt pretty banged up after Sunday’s game.
Things are looking somewhat better on the other side, but the Indianapolis Colts could be without two of their best players. It has already been confirmed that linebacker Shaquille Leonard will miss this game due to a concussion. Running back Jonathan Taylor had good news from his MRI on his ankle that reported no structural damage. However, a high ankle sprain on four days rest might not be enough to get him on the field this week.
Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Monday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|PJ Locke
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip/Chest
|DNP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Shoulder (Right)
|LIMITED
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|Concussion/Nose/Back
|DNP
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Elbow
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
