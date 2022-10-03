Report: Broncos are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray off the Saints practice squad

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. With running back Javonte Williams out for the year, the Broncos needed a back who can contribute in their backfield and they got that here in Murray.

With Javonte Williams out for the season, Murray now joins Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Denver backfield. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Murray recently signed on to the Saints practice squad after lead back Alvin Kamara was out with an injury. He played for them this past Sunday in London where he rushed the ball 11 times for 57 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 1 reception for 8 yards as well, so he still has something left in the tank.

Last season for the Baltimore Ravens, Murray played in 14 games and rushed the ball 119 times for 501 yards and scored 6 rushing touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 75 yards as well. So he can be a solid depth back for the Broncos backfield and even someone who can lead the backfield if needed.

I would expect veteran Melvin Gordon to get the start, but Murray should slot in as the 1B in the Broncos backfield. It will be interesting to see how Mike Boone factors in as well. He is the most explosive back on the roster and figured to be the beneficiary of Javonte’s injury, but that changes now with the addition of Murray.

We likely see the Broncos backfield turn into a three-headed committee with all three getting their touches and snaps. Whoever is the hot hand at the time will run away with the job. Until then, it will be interesting to see how the usage works out here.