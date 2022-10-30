Broncos vs. Jaguars gameday inactives: Week 8

The Denver Broncos will be without newly signed running back Marlon Mack in Week 8. Like Latavius Murray, he’ll be inactive the first game he is with the team. Instead, the team activated Devine Ozigbo off the practice squad as they prepared to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He’s definitely an option,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Mack. “Devine [Ozigbo] has done a great job, also. He’s a guy that we’re interested in potentially activating for the game. We’re lucky that we have four guys that we think can go out there and play.”

They also elevated Jonathon Cooper and Quinn Baily off the practice squad. Since the team sent safety Caden Sterns to injured reserve this week, but the good sign there is that haven’t sent either Baron Browning or Cam Fleming to IR yet which means they might be out fewer than four games. As one of the NFL’s most-injured teams again this year, it’ll be good to get players back from injured sooner rather than later.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Jaguars today.

Broncos Inactives Player Position Player Position Tyrie Cleveland WR Marlon Mack RB Essang Bassey CB Baron Browning OLB Cam Fleming OL Albert Okwuegbunam TE Eyioma Uwazurike DL