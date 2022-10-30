Broncos vs. Jaguars first quarter recap

With trade rumors swirling around Bradley Chubb, he was named one of the team captains for the Denver Broncos in this game. They would end up with the ball to start the game for the first time this season, which could be a good thing given Denver has only scored five points in the third quarter all season.

Russell Wilson’s first pass should have been intercepted, but the cornerback dropped it. After a predictable run on second down, they would fail to convert on third taking a predictable sack for a quick three and out.

After forcing the Jacksonville Jaguars to punt, Wilson tried a back shoulder pass down the sideline to Courtland Sutton that was intercepted to give the Jaguars excellent field position.

Tyson Campbell was watching Wilson the whole time. Lovely coverage pic.twitter.com/0DPC3zPIgK — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 30, 2022

The Jaguars needed just five plays before Trevor Lawrence found tight end Evan Engram for a 22-yard touchdown pass on third down to take an early 7-0 lead.

Trevor feels right at home.



First points in London belong to the #Jags, 22-yards to Evan Engram.pic.twitter.com/Fycbh46Ffo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022

Denver came out with back-to-back runs by Latavius Murray, but a holding call on the second run negated all momentum there. Then a false start by Lloyd Cushenberry all but sealed the Broncos fate with another three and out.

Hackett did say he was going to keep the 'status quo' this week. At least he's not a liar.



-three and out, punt

-interception

-holding penalty, false start penalty, three and out



Let's Ride. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 30, 2022

The Jaguars converted on third down early in the next drive to get things going. From their own 33-yard line, Lawrence went to play action and found his tight end for an eight yard gain. That would lead to another first down.

From there, K’Wuan Williams broke through an outside run to make a tackle for a loss. However, he was called for a blocking penalty since he hit an offensive line below the knees while making the tackle. Another week, another vague NFL rule violation called on Denver.

The Broncos defense was close to getting off the field, but a taunting call on Justin Simmons kept the drive alive. The Jaguars would start the second quarter in the red zone.