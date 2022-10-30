Broncos vs. Jaguars second quarter recap

The Jacksonville Jaguars were aided incredibly by a penalty-happy Denver Broncos team. The would score again early in the second quarter with penalty after penalty. Jacksonville would end up with a first and goal.

A Dre’Mont Jones tackle for a loss ended up being negated by a phantom pass interference call on Patrick Surtain which set the Jaguars up with a first and goal. That silly PI call fired up the defense, because on the next play Justin Simmons intercepted Trevor Lawrence to get the ball back for Denver.

The Broncos offense took over from there. An incomplete pass on first down and a 9 yard run by Latavius Murray on second down led to a no gain on third down and, you guessed it, a delay of game penalty while trying to decide to punt.

Denver’s run defense broke down on the next drive with Travis Etienne breaking outside for a 49-yard gain to set the Jaguars up just outside the red zone.

Etienne running like he just picked up a Mario Kart mushroom



( : @nfl) | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ct5YZPPpwy — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 30, 2022

The defense would hold from there to force a 37-yard field goal from Riley Patterson.

Jaguars 10, Broncos 0.

The Broncos first first down came over 21 minutes into the game. Russell Wilson hit Courtland Sutton for a 13-yard gain. He would hit Jerry Jeudy on the next play for eight yards, which would lead to another first down and the Broncos were finally cooking late in the first half.

The drive would stall at the Jaguars 36-yard line on a fourth and inches. Russell Wilson would plunge forward on a quarterback sneak to keep Denver’s drive alive.

Two plays later on third and seven, Wilson found Jerry Jeudy wide open for a huge play to the Jaguars six yard line for a 25-yard gain and then hit Jeudy again for the 6-yard touchdown pass.

Jaguars 10, Broncos 7.

With all three timeouts, the Jaguars got some momentum in the two-minute drill. They streaked to the Broncos 38-yard line before being faced with a third and nine. The Broncos pass rushed forced Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball away. He was called for intentional grounding and the penalty would take the Jaguars out of field goal range.

With just a minute to go, the Broncos got a quick first down on a screen pass to Melvin Gordon. Then two plays later, Wilson fired another completion to Jerry Jeudy for a quick 15. Lloyd Cushenberry went down on the next play with an injury.

Needing about 10 yards for field goal range, Wilson was sacked to force Denver to use their final timeout and ultimately that would end the drive.