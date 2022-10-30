Broncos vs. Jaguars third quarter recap

That Jacksonville Jaguars got the ball to start the second half and D.J. Jones showed up on the first play with a tackle at the line of scrimmage, but a missed tackle on second down moved the sticks for Jacksonville. The Denver Broncos defense has been in a bend but not break type deal in this game.

Travis Etienne passed the 100 yard rushing mark on a third and one carry to give the Jaguars a first down just outside of field goal range.

Pat Surtain came up with a solid tackle for a loss on an outside toss, then on second and 14 rookie Nik Bonitto got the strip sack on Trevor Lawrence. The ball was recovered by the Jaguars, but that would setup a third and 29.

After an incredible punt by Jacksonville, the Broncos would start their first second half possession at their own 2-yard line.

Russell Wilson, from the shotgun, found a wide open Greg Dulcich on first down to get them out to the 20. Wilson then found Dulcich again two plays later for a 22-yard strike down the seam near midfield.

After a five yard run by Latavius Murray and a short pass outside for five, Wilson found KJ Hamler for a six yard gain. Then Wilson went back to Dulcich again deep outside for a 38-yard gain to the Jaguars one-yard line.

Melvin Gordon would punch it in from there to cap a 9-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

Broncos take the lead



Melvin Gordon takes it in



Broncos 14 Jaguars 10#DENvsJAX pic.twitter.com/7dlsoZohe0 — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) October 30, 2022

Broncos 14, Jaguars 10.

After forcing a punt, the Broncos offense got a chance to follow up on that incredible 98-yard drive. Instead, the offense would go back into a three and out with an incompletion, short run, and a sack. You know, the story we’ve seen all year long.

The third quarter would end with the Broncos having taken a lead. You don’t see that often!