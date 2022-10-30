Final Score: Broncos offense finally shows up; defense closes it out

The Denver Broncos struggles at times and looked a lot like the same old offense they’ve had all season, but in the second half the offense showed some life. A 98-yard drive in the third quarter took the lead, but down 17-14 late in the fourth the offense put together a second impressive drive to take a 21-17 lead. A K’Wuan Williams interception on Trevor Lawrence sealed the Jacksonville Jaguars fate giving the Broncos the win and a 3-5 record.

First Quarter

The Broncos offense came out in the first quarter and looked absolutely horrendous. A Russell Wilson interception was converted into a touchdown by Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Trevor feels right at home.



Penalties were the worst part as the Broncos undisciplined play cost them on both offense and defense. With all the talk of Nathaniel Hackett saying he’d be keeping the ‘status quo’ in place, it was clear early on he wasn’t joking.

Second Quarter

Jacksonville would jump out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter and things were looking bleak for the Broncos. Then Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense woke up. Wilson would go 6 for 6 for 55 yards and this touchdown flip to Jeudy.

The Broncos offensive production continued as they got the ball back one more time with a minute to go in the half. They quickly streaked to the Jaguars 48-yard line and with just a few seconds left, but a bad sack on Wilson would kill that opportunity and send the game into halftime.

Third Quarter

The Broncos held the Jaguars scoreless in the third quarter, but they also improved on their score. Denver had scored just 5 points all season in the third quarter, but down at their own two yard line they put together an impressive 9-play, 98 yard touchdown drive that was spearheaded by a three-catch performance by rookie Greg Dulcich who accounted for 78 of those 98 yards.

Fourth Quarter

After trading punts to the start the quarter, the Jaguars went back to the Travis Etienne well who was closing in on 150 yards rushing in the game with 10 minutes to go in the game. The Jaguars were closing in on field goal range, but a near interception and pass breakup by K’Wuan Williams and a Dre’Mont Jones sack on third down forced another punt.

After that stop, the Broncos went with their go-to incompletion from shotgun, a short or negative run play, then a sack or incompletion on third down for the three and out drive.

The Jaguars would turn that three and out into a lead after getting great field position. They would drive right down the field behind the outstanding running of Etienne who had 157 yards on the ground after punching it in from one-yard out.

Jaguars 17, Broncos 14.

Russell Wilson missed deep on KJ Hamler on the previous drive, but didn’t miss on this drive. He found Hamler for a huge gain for 47-yards to the Jaguars 33-yard line.

Unfortunately, that big play was followed up with an absolutely ugly dropped pass by Courtland Sutton who was wide open for a first down had he caught it. Two plays later, Wilson broke loose for a first down run to keep the drive alive at the two-minute warning.

From the Jaguars 18-yard line, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett made a great play call to get Hamler alone in space with the football. Hamler showed off his speed taking end-around for 9-yards. Latavius Murray picked up the first down to give Denver a first and goal at the Jaguars two yard line. He would punch it in from there to give Denver the lead.

Broncos 21, Jaguars 17.

The defense, finally with a chance to close things out, did. K’Wuan Williams immediately intercepted Lawrence to put the game away for Denver.

