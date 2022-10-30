Week 8: Broncos vs. Jaguars in London - Live Updates

In-Game Updates

6:02 AM MT: The Broncos and Jaguars release their gameday inactives. For Denver, no real surprises. Devin Ozigbo was promoted from the practice squad as veteran Marlon Mack will spend his first game in the orange and blue inactive as he gets up to speed on the playbook.

7:46 AM MT: Russell Wilson got off to a rough start. His first two passes went straight to a defender, with the second being an interception. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags converted that short field into a 22-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram to take an early 7-0 lead.

8:04 AM MT: The first quarter comes to an end with the Jaguars up 7-0, but threatening inside the red zone. Denver’s defense committing costly turnovers to keep extending this drive.

8:30 AM MT: After giving up a field goal, Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense came alive. Wilson went 6 for 6 for 55 yards and a touchdown to cut the Jaguars lead to three points. The big play was a 25-yard pass play to Jerry Jeudy right before getting him the TD pass as well.

8:55 AM MT: Lloyd Cushenberry is questionable to return to the game with a hip injury. He went down on the Broncos final drive of the half.

8:57 AM MT: Denver got a chance to score again late in the first half, but Wilson took a bad sack at midfield to kill their chances to tie things up. Jaguars up 10-7 at halftime.

9:26 AM MT: With the Broncos first possession of the third quarter, Russell Wilson drove the Broncos 98-yards for a big touchdown and the 14-10 lead. Rookie Greg Dulcich accounted for 78 of those yards with three huge catches on the drive.

Game Preview

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars are each 2-5 and nursing four-game losing streaks. On of these two teams is going to bail some water out from their sinking ships this season.

There have been some legit rumors that if Broncos’ Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett fails to bring the team through to a win this week, he’ll be fired. This rumor comes on the heels of new owner Greg Penner offer less than optimistic comments on Hackett’s first seven games.

“I support Nathaniel and really want to see him succeed,” Penner said on Friday. “He’s a first-time head coach. There’s a lot of new things to get in place. He and I talk every week and I love talking with him about the game. He’s incredibly passionate. But he knows we’re not performing at the level we expect but we’ve got high expectations for him in the second half.”

This game could be it for Hackett or he might be able to buy himself another week to get things going in the right directly. It sure feels like a week-to-week kind of deal now.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. You can watch the live stream of the game through ESPN+.

My Prediction

