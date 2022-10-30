Game balls for the Broncos 21-17 win over the Jaguars

Whew! It’s been so long since we’ve had a game balls post that I nearly forgot to get this piece going.

With two days left in October, the Denver Broncos got their first win this month. They’ve been in every game, but have come up short. That mostly due to the complete ineffectiveness and ineptitude of the offense through the first seven games. We did see a lot of that ineffectiveness in that game again, with three and outs aplenty, but when the offense was needed the most... they delivered!

Here are our game balls for the Broncos 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this week.

Dre’Mont Jones

I’m giving my game ball to Dre’Mont Jones. When the Broncos drafted Jones in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, they couldn’t have known he would develop into one of the NFL’s premier inside pass rushers. You cannot overstate the importance of a consistent interior pass rush in the NFL and Jones is a big reason why this defense is as good as its been this season. It’s so important that Bradley Chubb being traded ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline likely makes it possible for Denver to extend Jones to a long-term deal. - Tim Lynch

Dre’Mont Jones had himself a terrific day today.



If the Broncos trade Bradley Chubb, it clears the deck for them to give Jones a huge deal. Not many interior D-linemen who can be that disruptive. Reminding me of Jurrell Casey, who was dominant for the Titans in the 2010s. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 30, 2022

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has looked washed for much of the season. He looked rough to start the game against the Jags. It was a bit of status quo in the first half, but for the first time all season, Wilson orchestrated a TD drive in the third quarter. He looked to be in synch with Jeudy, Hamler, and Dulcich. He used his leg a few times to keep drives moving. In the second half he looked like the Russell Wilson we all thought we were getting. On the last drive, he shoved his way across the line to gain on 4th and 1 to ice it. You have to start somewhere. What better place than London. - Adam Malnati

Greg Dulcich

One of the brightest lights of the season on this Broncos roster is Greg Dulcich. He’s looking like a home run hit of a draft pick. Coming out of halftime he was the centerpiece of the team’s 2nd TD drive with 3 big catches to cover the vast majority of the yards on the drive. He’s got speed, hands, understands how the tight end route tree works, and runs those routes at a high level. - Sadaraine

Latavius Murray

The Broncos running game continued to struggle and a quick look at the box score doesn’t scream success for Murray, but he had some big runs late in the game. Often met at, or behind the line of scrimmage, many of his 46 rushing yards came after contact. With his game winning touchdown run, Murray became the first player to ever score a touchdown in London for two different teams in the same season. It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but he picked up some tough yards Denver desperately needed. - Chad Workman

KJ Hamler

KJ Hamler came up big on the final drive of the game with the play of the game on a deep ball from Wilson, and got involved in the run game too with jet sweep. Every week I come away from watching Hamler wondering why he doesn’t touch the ball more. I think after today, the Broncos will try to get him more involved in the offense. He was a difference maker today. - Jeff Essary

KJ Hamler is averaging 23.6 yards per catch this season and 11.5 yards per carry so far this year.



He has 188 yards on just nine touches in eight games.



GET. HIM. THE. BALL. MORE. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 30, 2022

Graham Glasgow

He hasn’t been the best offensive lineman this season and has been a downright liability at times. But when center Lloyd Cushenberry went down with an injury, not only did Glasgow step in admirably, but the offensive line seemed to dramatically improve as a whole. Give credit where it’s due, and Glasgow did his part to keep the offense moving. - Nick Burch

K’Wuan Williams

K’Waun Williams, like the other defensive free agents Denver signed this off-season, has been playing extremely well. Williams has also be doing it with a cast on his left arm after suffering ligament damage. Williams sealed the game for the Broncos with the late interception, but he looked like one of the best, if not THE best, defender on the field all day for the Broncos. His two passes that he broke up were things of beauty, and he played the edge run perfectly and got called for a BS penalty when he took on an OT nearly twice his weight (and won). - Joe Mahoney

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy should get a game ball. Six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. During the game, he really helped our offense find a spark. And after that touchdown the offense slowly began to click. Courtland Sutton had a pretty bad game, but Jerry Jeudy stepped up in his place and was massive for that offense. - Tanner Watts

Broncos Country

For a Jaguars “home game,” there were way more Broncos fans at Wembley Stadium. I remain blown away at how Broncos Country took over London on Sunday. I have no idea if it contributed to the win, but the fact Broncos fans made it loud, every fan should be proud of the fan base that showed up for their team and cheered them on to the win. - Ian St. Clair